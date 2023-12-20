Oleksandr Usyk's team reveals massive interest after open call for sparring partners 

Oleksandr Usyk and his team's attempt to get him some massive sparring partners has paid off.

'The Cat' is currently slated to face Tyson Fury on February 17. That bout was originally slated to take place this weekend, on December 23. However, due to injuries that 'The Gypsy King' suffered against Francis Ngannou in October, the bout was postponed.

That was good news not only for the British boxer but also for Usyk. Earlier this month, it was previously reported that the heavyweight champion put out an open call for sparring partners. Given that he's facing a rare breed of heavyweight and given Fury's statute, the move made sense.

Now, just two months ahead of Oleksandr Usyk's next bout, he's found those massive sparring partners. A press release from the Ukrainian team stated that over 10 boxers have been found to help assist with the training camp thus far.

Furthermore, Usyk's team is still looking for more boxers to apply. Fighters can go through the Ready to Fight app to sign up. In the press release, the company's CEO, Sergey Lapin, explained:

“A candidate should register in the app and respond to the offer. It's very important for a candidate to fill in all the parameters in his profile and upload videos of his fights or sparring sessions, based on this, our team makes a selection. After agreeing on the term, the sparring partner arrives at the training camp. As for our offer, we pay for the flight and help with visas."

Have Oleksandr Usyk's sparring partners been revealed?

As of now, Oleksandr Usyk and his team are keeping their training information under lock and key.

While 'The Cat' is working with men of similar stature to 'The Gypsy King,' they've declined to reveal more than that. In a recent interview with The Sun, one of Usyk's team members discussed their training camp.

There, they stated that while they put an open call out for partners, they still value their secrecy. However, the source did reveal that while ten boxers have been signed for training camp, they're in contact with over 50 names.

Speaking to The Sun, one of Oleksandr Usyk's team members revealed:

"We already have over 50 candidates for sparring who responded to our call and met the criteria... Unfortunately, I can't reveal their names now, the team is very careful with the information from the camp."