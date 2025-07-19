  • home icon
  • Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2: Full video highlights

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 19, 2025
Oleksandr Usyk (left) fought Daniel Dubois (right) in a rematch at Wembley Stadium. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 was marked as the rematch between two of the most standout heavyweight boxers today. WBA (super), WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk clashed against Daniel Dubois, the IBF heavyweight champion, at Wembley Stadium in London on July 19.

The undisputed heavyweight title was on the line, where 'The Cat' was eyeing to achieve the status for the second time in the heavyweight division. Meanwhile, for Dubois, in addition to the undisputed title, he was looking to avenge his previous loss to Usyk.

The initial encounter between Usyk and 'Dynamite' took place in August 2023, where the Ukrainian secured a ninth-round knockout win to dismiss Dubois. Coming back to the rematch, as the bout began, Usyk showcased his technical prowess yet again.

While 'Dynamite' sought powerful punches, the Ukrainian boxer consistently jabbed Dubois with precise strikes and effective counter hooks. In the fifth round, after knocking Dubois down once, Usyk ultimately knocked him out with a left hook.

With this victory, 'The Cat' improved his unblemished record to an impressive 24 wins with no losses. Meanwhile, Dubois faced his third defeat in his professional boxing career.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 video highlights

Oleksandr Usyk arrives at the venue looking focused.

Daniel Dubois gears up for the fight.

Usyk shadow-boxing in his locker room.

Dubois walks out to the ring.

Usyk makes his walk to the ring.

Usyk and Dubois are off to an energetic start.

Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round.

'The Cat' shares his thoughts after the fight.

Usyk faces off with Jake Paul.

