Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 17, 2025 03:43 GMT
Oleksandr Usyk (left) faces Daniel Dubois (right) for the undisputed heavyweight title. [Image courtesy: @queensberrypromotions on Instagram]
The Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 showdown is set to take place this Saturday, July 19, at Wembley Stadium in London. The event will be promoted by Queensberry Promotions and will be streamed live on DAZN, featuring a total of six bouts across three different weight classes.

The main event will see Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and The Ring heavyweight champion, face off against Daniel Dubois, the IBF heavyweight champion. This fight will determine the undisputed heavyweight champion, with Usyk aiming to secure the title for the second time and Dubois seeking to claim it for the first time.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2: Which songs have both walked out to?

While the official walkout songs for the upcoming Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 clash have yet to be confirmed, it's worth revisiting the entrance music they've selected in the past.

With an unblemished professional record of 23 wins and no losses, including 14 victories by knockout, Usyk will aim to defeat Dubois once again and extend his flawless streak.

When it comes to ring walkouts, 'The Cat' has often chosen the song 'Браття (Гімн Олександра Усика)' by Vasyl Zhadan, which translates to 'Brothers (Oleksandr Usyk's Anthem)', on some of the biggest fight nights of his career.

In his first encounter against Dubois in August 2023, Usyk used the same entrance, with Zhadan performing live for his walkout.

Check out Oleksandr Usyk's walkout below:

Meanwhile, Dubois, who has a professional record of 22 wins and 2 losses, with 21 of his victories coming by knockout, recently secured a decisive win over Anthony Joshua in September 2024.

For this fight, the reigning IBF heavyweight champion chose a medley, starting with 'In Da Club' by 50 Cent and transitioning to 'Daniel (In the Lion's Den)' by Prince Alla and Junior Ross as his entrance music.

Check out Daniel Dubois' walkout below:

In the first Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois showdown, 'Dynamite' chose a different entrance song than the Joshua fight. As he walked to the ring, the soothing rhythms of 'So Much Things To Say' by Bob Marley and The Wailers accompanied him.

