"She hates me fighting" - Dustin Poirier opens up about daughter wanting him to retire

Dustin Poirier recently discussed his daughter's reaction to him competing. Poirier shared that she wants him to hang up his gloves, something he plans to do after his upcoming fight.

Poirier is ready to call off his MMA career when he faces Max Holloway for the BMF belt in a trilogy fight at UFC 318 this Saturday. He will retire in front of his home audience at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

During a recent episode of The Danza Project podcast, Poirier revealed that his 8-year-old daughter Parker Noelle, doesn't like to see him fight and she wants him to end his combat sports career.

''She hates me fighting. She's been asking me to retire. She was born into fighting. She was born on a Saturday that Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz were having their rematch. I had a laptop in the hospital room. My daughter was a few hours old and we're watching a pay-per-view with my wife...it's normal to her. So she doesn't think it's cool.''

Poirier continued:

''You know, even though it's getting popular and people at her school are talking about it and stuff and talking about her dad, she doesn't think it's cool because she doesn't know anything different. She was probably five, six. She thought everybody's dad fought. That's just what she thought life was.''

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (via Red Corner MMA X post):

Poirier is aiming to replicate his past performances against Holloway this weekend. Notably, the former UFC interim lightweight champion has already defeated his rival twice inside the octagon.

When Dustin Poirier opened up about his daughter's presence at UFC 302

Dustin Poirier's daughter was in attendance at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, last year to witness him fight then-champion Islam Makhachev for the lightweight gold at UFC 302. Unfortunately, the Louisiana native suffered a final round submission defeat.

Ahead of the pay-per-view card, Poirier spoke to Megan Olivi and offered his thoughts on his daughter's presence, saying:

''It's great. It's incredible. I was just telling somebody back here, behind the stage, that the night she was born, August 20th, it was Nate Diaz-Conor McGregor 2. And, I mean, she was hours, hours she just entered the world...she was born into fighting...she's pulled stitches out of my face so many times. This is nothing new to her. She's old enough and understands enough now. I think she can be cage-side and watch what's going on.''

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (2:27):

