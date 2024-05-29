Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have an official date for their rematch. The pair are set to collide again on Dec. 21, according to Turki Alalshikh.

Usyk and Fury squared off on May 18, with the Ukrainian securing a split-decision victory after an epic 12-round battle. With a rematch clause included in both of their contracts, Fury was swift to activate it after suffering the first defeat of his career. He will be hoping to exact his revenge later this year by returning the favor and handing Usyk his opening loss. The undisputed champion's record is currently 22-0.

'The Cat's' victory over Fury saw him become the first undisputed heavyweight king since Lennox Lewis in 1999. However, their rematch will not be contested for the undisputed crown, as the Ukrainian will likely be stripped of the IBF title soon.

Usyk has asked for an exemption to be made due to him being the undisputed world champion, but the sanctioning body has not commented on the request yet.

The man responsible for the first Fury vs. Usyk fight taking place, Turki Alalshikh, recently took to X to share news of the official date of the rematch:

"The rematch between the undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk and the champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21st of December 2023 during Riyadh Season. The world will watch another historical fight again. Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you enjoy it."

Eddie Hearn debates Tyson Fury's chin being gone ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk put on an incredible display of boxing over 12 rounds in on May 18.

The pair traded powerful blows throughout the fight, but it was the smaller Ukrainian who landed the most thunderous strike of the bout. In the ninth round, Usyk uncorked a massive overhand left than hurt 'The Gypsy King' badly.

He wobbled all over the canvas and a knockout victory for 'The Cat' appeared moments away. The referee, however, intervened, giving Fury a standing eight count, much to the frustration of some fans and fighters who watched.

Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, has now debated whether the Brit's chin has gone in the aftermath of the result, telling SecondsOut:

"I don't think it's left him. But I don't think it might be what it once was. I think that happens a lot when you've been in tough fights and you've been dropped. You're getting a little bit older as well. But they're heavyweights, you know..."

Watch Hearn discuss Tyson Fury's chin below from 4:15: