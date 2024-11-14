Olympic boxing medalist predicts “punch drunk” Mike Tyson's fate against Jake Paul, says ‘Iron Mike’ is incoherent ahead of Netflix showdown

Former retired British boxer Tony Jeffries claimed Mike Tyson has shown signs of being "punch drunk."

On Friday, Tyson looks to overcome a 31-year age difference when he faces Jake Paul in a professional heavyweight boxing match. There have been many questions and concerns about the 58-year-old's health condition, especially considering the fight was postponed four months due to an ulcer flare-up.

Following the official press conference, Jeffries, who won an Olympic bronze medal in 2008, posted a video on his YouTube channel about Paul vs. Tyson. Jeffries had this to say about being concerned for Tyson's health:

"Oh my goodness, then what happened today, we seen the press conference that's just happened. Mike [Tyson] didn't seem to know where he was, and I'm a big Mike Tyson fan. I don't mean to criticize him, but he seemed like a 58-year-old, I hate to say it, punch-drunk fighter that didn't know where he was."

Jeffries followed up by saying:

"He wasn't answering questions. He wasn't being responsive. He wasn't even listening. He was on stage, and was asking him a question, and he was just quiet and sat there like this [staring]. Then he's like, 'Oh, you talking to me?'"

Watch Tony Jeffries' take on Mike Tyson's health concerns below (1:29-2:20):

Luckily for Tyson, he isn't coming off a decade-long layoff. The heavyweight boxing legend last fought in a November 2020 exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr., which was scored a draw. On that night, Paul captured his second professional win, adding eight more since then for a record of 10-1.

Betting odds provide hope for Mike Tyson supporters

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will happen in 14-ounce gloves, lowering the chances of a knockout. Meanwhile, the widespread expectation is that Paul has an advantage in the later rounds due to Tyson's age.

Despite the many factors against Tyson, Bovada has Paul listed as only a -220 betting favorite, with Tyson at +185.

