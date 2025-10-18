  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Omar Juarez vs. Omar Rosario: Live round-by-round updates

Omar Juarez vs. Omar Rosario: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Oct 18, 2025 08:35 GMT
juarez
Omar Juarez (left) vs. Omar Rosario (right) is on Oct. 18 [Image Courtesy: @MostVpromotions via X]

These are the Omar Juarez vs. Omar Rosario round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming super lightweight fight expected to co-main event the MVP Prospects 16 card on Oct. 18 in a 10, three-round, affair.

Ad

Both men will want to make the most of the opportunity they've been given. Their records are similar, though Juarez is slightly more experienced at 19-2, with seven stoppages. Meanwhile, Rosario is 14-2, and less powerful with just four knockouts/TKOs.

No world title will be on the line. Only bragging rights. DraftKings Sportsbook lists Juarez as a -350 favorite, while Rosario is a +260 underdog. The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the matchup is expected to start at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming super lightweight fight.

Ad

Omar Juarez vs. Omar Rosario

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications