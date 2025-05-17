Omar Trinidad vs. Alexander Espinoza: Live round-by-round updates

The Omar Trinidad vs. Alexander Espinoza round-by-round updates are here. They offer fans real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight title fight. The matchup serves as the co-main event of the Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox card.
Ahead of the bout, Trinidad has an 18-0-1 record, with 14 of his wins coming via TKO/knockout. Espinoza, by contrast, hasn't been quite as successful, with a 23-6 record, featuring just 8 stoppages. Furthermore, Trinidad will step into the ring as a titleholder, which is a distinction Espinoza lacks.
Trinidad is the reigning WBC Continental Americas featherweight champion, while Espinoza holds no belt. So, it comes as little surprise that the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Trinidad as a -3000 favorite, while Espinoza is a +1200 underdog.
The event itself starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the clash between Trinidad and Espinoza is expected to start at around 10:30 PM E.T. / 7:30 PM P.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the featherweight title fight.
Omar Trinidad vs. Alexander Espinoza
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10:
Round 11:
Round 12: