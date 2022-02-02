Watch: The red hot trailer of Chatri Sityodtong's The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is shaping up to be the toughest iteration of the legendary show so far. Originally aired in 2004 and hosted by Donald Trump, The Apprentice aimed to test the business skills of a group of contestants vying for a lucrative business contract.

The reality show was a sleeper hit and spawned more than 15 seasons plus various spin-offs and formats. The most recent season, The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, was recently released on Netflix and made available to stream in more than 150 countries.

The trailer for the show will get your blood pumping as the Netflix series promises to be the toughest, most dramatic season of The Apprentice ever. Hosted by the CEO and founder of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong, the show will feature tasks and challenges never explored in past seasons.

The legendary entrepreneur and CEO of Asia's biggest fight organization opened the trailer with these strong words for his 16 candidates:

"Thousands of applicants applied, but you are here today because there are seeds of greatness in you with massive potential. But I want to remind you: this is NOT your grandfather's Apprentice."

The reality show features 16 candidates from around the globe competing in business and physical challenges for a US$250,000 job offer to work directly under Chatri Sityodtong.

Watch the full trailer here:

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition features some of the best in business and sports

Aside from various challenges and tasks, what makes this season of The Apprentice different are the guests that will be featured in it.

Some of the guest advisors are Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom, Anthony Tan, co-founder and CEO of ride-sharing service Grab and Jeff Lawson, founder and CEO of American company Twilio.

Since Chatri is strongly connected to the martial arts world, being a martial artist himself, most of the guest athletes are professional fighters. You've got MMA legends like George St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, Renzo Gracie and Rich Franklin.

Also, current standouts of the sport will be featured, including Brandon Vera, Sage Northcutt, Ritu Phogat and ONE Champions Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan.

Also Read Article Continues below

For more information on the show, such as its cast and how to watch, click here.

Edited by Harvey Leonard