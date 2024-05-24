"On another level" - Fans ready to see Anissa Meksen unleash her trademark scientific striking at ONE Fight Night 23

Fans reacted to Anissa Meksen's training footage ahead of her upcoming world title clash with Jackie Buntan.

On July 5, ONE Championship will crown an inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world title in the ONE Fight Night 23 main event. The two contenders for the added throne are Meksen, a 7x Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and Buntan, a former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai title challenger.

ONE recently promoted the intriguing matchup by posting Meksen's training footage on Instagram. Fans took to the comment section and praised 'C18' before she attempts to become an undisputed world champion under the ONE banner:

"Love Jackie but Anissa is just on another level. Going to be a fun match up for sure."

"C18 is ready to unleashed"

"Forever the fave"

ONE Fight Night 23 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event headlined by the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world title matchup can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch the training footage of Anissa Meksen below:

Anissa Meksen maintains kickboxing experience advantage against Jackie Buntan

Jackie Buntan is a high-level striker who possesses the heart and desire to become a ONE world champion in any sport. With that said, the American must be ready to face adversity at ONE Fight Night 23 because Anissa Meksen has a significant advantage in kickboxing experience, especially in title fights.

Since signing with ONE, Buntan has only fought in Muay Thai, establishing a 6-1 record. Meanwhile, Meksen holds a 1-1 promotional kickboxing record, including an intense battle against ONE women's atomweight world champion Phetjeeja.

Meksen also has world-title kickboxing experience in other promotions. Therefore, she could have an advantage in a potentially close matchup against the always-dangerous Buntan at ONE Fight Night 23.