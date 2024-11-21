“Once I hurt someone I know they won't survive” - Scottish destroyer Nico Carrillo’s confidence grew after four straight KOs

After knocking out his last four opponents, Nico Carrillo is feeling pretty confident.

Storming onto the scene in 2023, 'The King of the North' immediately caught the attention of fight fans with back-to-back knockouts against Kurkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai. However, it was his last two outings that made him a legitimate contender in one of ONE Championship's most competitive divisions.

In December, Carrillo landed an epic come-from-behind KO against Thai legend and former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama, only to follow it up with a vicious knockout against another Thai legend — Saemapetch Fairtex.

Those victories thrust Carrillo toward the top of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai rankings and now have him in position to pick up his first 26 pounds of ONE gold.

Looking back on his quartet of KOs, Carrillo believes that if he can get his opponents reeling, it's just a matter of time before he puts them away.

"So I know when I hurt someone like I said, it goes back to building that confidence I know that I've done that before so I know that I can do it again," Carrillo said on the Leather'd podcast. "So once I hurt someone I know that they won't survive now. With that being said it's not just about rushing in. It's obviously being careful, being cautious."

Nico Carrillo challenges Superlek for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title at ONE 170

On Friday, January 24, Nico Carrillo will get the opportunity he's been waiting for when he challenges reigning two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 170.

It will be Superlek's first time defending the bantamweight crown since landing a stunning 49-second knockout of Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado.

Also going down that night will be one of the most anticipated rematches of the year when ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai puts his title on the line against former ONE kickboxing world titleholder Superbon.

Which fight are you most looking forward to when ONE Championship heads back to Impact Arena in Bangkok next year?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II will air live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 24 in U.S. primetime.

