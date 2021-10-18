"Once he smashes Jake Paul, we'll take on his brother" - John Fury sees son fighting Logan Paul after beating his brother

John Fury wants his son Tommy Fury to fight Logan Paul after a potential upcoming clash against Jake Paul. Fury and 'The Problem Child' are likely to fight by the end of the year. If 'TNT' can win that bout, his father wants him to take on Jake's older brother, Logan, next.

In a recent interview with True Geordie, John Fury said he's confident Tommy will destroy Jake Paul in their upcoming fight. According to John, he'd like to see Tommy fight Logan Paul next, but doubts whether 'The Maverick' will accept the offer.

"Well if he gets Jake Paul, we'd like to go after his brother Logan Paul. Once he smashes, when he smashes Jake Paul, he'll take on his brother Logan and smash him along if he fancied it. But let me tell you, once they see what Tommy does to Jake Paul, they're not going to want it."

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul finally get to settle their rivalry inside the boxing ring

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are finally set to collide inside the squared circle. Although an official date hasn't been announced, both fighters have agreed to face each other and it should only be a matter of time before there is an official announcement. If Tommy Fury loses to Jake, he may have to officially change his name to 'Tommy Fumbles', according to the stipulations of his bet with Paul. If Fury wins, 'The Problem Child' will pay him an additional $500,000 bonus from his own purse.

According to Tommy Fury, there's no chance of the social media star beating him in a fight. Instead, Fury says he will end Jake Paul's boxing career. In an interview with TMZ sports, 'TNT' said:

"I will end his boxing career. There's no more Jake Paul after we fight. That's it. Jake Paul gets me nowhere in boxing terms. Like he is not a boxer so beating Jake Paul doesn't get me a world title shot. He doesn't get me any respect from any of the fighters because everyone knows what the fighters think of him. He doesn't get me anywhere. All it does is it's a good payday, an easy fight but then I'm going back to the proper boxing world. I'm going to win some titles, go down in history and do what I have been doing my whole life."

