"There's no more Jake Paul after we fight" - Tommy Fury claims he will end the YouTuber's boxing career 

Tommy Fury has vowed to end Jake Paul's boxing career in a potential fight later this year. According to TMZ, Paul and Fury are finally set to lock horns inside the boxing ring. Fury was earlier unhappy with the contract he was offered for the fight but it appears he has had a change of heart since the latest offer.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Fury said that his career will not move forward in terms of fighting for titles after fighting Jake Paul. However, he admits that it is certainly a good payday for an easy fight.

According to Tommy Fury, once he's done with the YouTube star, Paul's name will no longer reverberate across the combat sports world:

"I will end his boxing career. There's no more Jake Paul after we fight. That's it. Jake Paul gets me nowhere in boxing terms. Like he is not a boxer so beating Jake Paul doesn't get me a world title shot. He doesn't get me any respect from any of the fighters because everyone knows what the fighters think of him. He doesn't get me anywhere. All it does is it's a good payday, an easy fight but then I'm going back to the proper boxing world. I'm going to win some titles, go down in history and do what I have been doing my whole life," Tommy Fury said.

Tommy Fury may have to change his surname if he loses to Jake Paul

Tommy Fury will potentially fight Jake Paul with his family name on the line. Jake Paul took to social media to reveal that Fury must change his name to Tommy Fumbles if he loses to 'The Problem Child' in the fight. The contract also says that if Fury wins, Paul must pay him an additional $500,000 from his own purse as an additional fighter bonus.

