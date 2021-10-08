Jake Paul claims Tommy Fury has accepted his $500,000 public bet

Jake Paul has once again got himself a deal. This time, it's a bet involving fellow up-and-coming boxer Tommy Fury.

Paul announced on social media that Fury has accepted his offer for an additional $500,000 prize should Fury emerge with the win in their future matchup. If the YouTube star wins, however, Fury will no longer be allowed to carry his legendary surname and legally change his name to "Tommy Fumbles."

On Twitter, 'The Problem Child' posted a video with the caption "Tommy has accepted the bet." In the footage, Paul was seen saying:

"Ladies and gentlemen, the bank robbery has commenced."

Tommy Fury has no one to blame but his older half-brother Tyson Fury for giving Paul the idea of the bet. In an interview with Boxing Social, 'The Gypsy King' suggested that Tommy should drop the name Fury if he loses to Paul. The heavyweight boxing star said:

“If Tommy can’t splatter Jake Paul, I’ll retire him from boxing myself. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, forget about boxing. Because he’s got ambitions of being a world champion, never mind beating some YouTube guy. But it’s a great fight for the social media world and for all the kids out there who support them both."

A matchup between Paul and Fury is reportedly in the works, although nothing has yet been finalized. However, it appears that Paul can't wait to raise the stakes of the already intriguing matchup.

Paul and Fury shared a fight card the last time they were in action. The event's opening bout saw 'TNT' make a successful debut on U.S. soil, while Paul earned his fourth straight professional victory in the main event.

Jake Paul wins bet against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has a good track record when it comes to winning wagers against his opponents. In his most recent outing, the YouTube star defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and forced him to get an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo on his finger.

'The Chosen One' agreed to push through with the bet after Paul promised him an immediate rematch. Unfortunately for Woodley, it appears that Paul is already looking ahead to a potential clash with Fury.

