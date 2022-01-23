Watch: ONE Championship bout between Kim Jae Woong and Martin Nguyen

In his last outing, ONE Championship's Kim Jae Woong impressed even his harshest critics. 'The Fighting God' put on a clinic against former featherweight champion Martin 'The Situ Asian' Nguyen in September 2021.

The former TFC Featherweight champion is a fearless striker willing to take a punch to connect with his own. His fearlessness was his claim to fame and yet, against Nguyen, the Korean was decidedly patient.

Kim used a lot of movement and picked his shots when they mattered. Nguyen was constantly hounding Kim from the get-go, using feints and strikes that could rattle even the toughest of fighters. The Korean fighter, however, showed composure and used his own feints to find openings.

His strategy worked as Nguyen gave in to Kim's unpredictability and lunged recklessly for a punch. Reminiscent of the great Bruce Lee, Kim intercepted Nguyen's attack with a short right hand down the pipe.

The shot put the former champion down and Kim finished the bout with a thunderous punch on the ground.

Kim Jae Woong fights on the main card of ONE Championship: Only The Brave

On January 28th, at ONE: Only The Brave, Kim Jae Woong makes his return to face Chinese knockout artist Tang Kai.

The two have had words for each other and the tension is heating up. Come January 28th, the two will collide in the center of the cage to settle the score.

The knockout artist Tang, who has an 85% career finishing rate, prides himself in performing well against Koreans. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Chinese dynamo had this to say:

“Kim Jae Woong is the third South Korean I met in my career. The first two have been knocked out by me and they were no less than Kim Jae Woong. I said I’d KO Yoon Chang Min. I did it. I want to say to fans and everyone around the world that I do what I say. When I say I will win by knockout, it must be a knockout. Never be vague and don’t say empty words.”

Whether Tang improves to 3-0 against Korean fighters or Kim avenges his countrymen, fans will need to tune in on January 28th to find out.

