ONE Championship Event: What's next after Heavy Hitters?

After the success of the latest ONE Championship event, ONE: Heavy Hitters, the Asian promotion is following it up with another colossal card. With two undefeated heavyweight knockout artists in the main event, ONE: Only The Brave will surely be unforgettable.

Headlining the card, surging heavyweight Anatoly Malykhin will lock horns with the dangerous Kirill Grishenko for the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Championship. Both men are undefeated in their MMA careers and have finished almost all of their opponents. With a combined weight of over 500 pounds and massive knockout power from both sides, this fight is a real-life clash of titans.

In the co-main event, No.1-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Kim Jae Woong will face No.4-ranked Tang Kai. The South Korean looks set to silence the outspoken Tang to make a case for his eventual title shot. The Chinese warrior, however, promises to snatch Kim’s top spot by knocking him out inside three rounds.

Also on the stacked card are two bouts contested by four of the best strikers on the planet. Both semifinals of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix will be on the card. Marat Grigorian will face Chingiz Allazov while Sitthichai will fight Davit Kiria. Plus, Chinese MMA superstar Zhang Lipeng will make his long-awaited return.

ONE Championship's ONE: Only The Brave, will see a new interim heavyweight champion

Someone's 'O' has got to go. Due to ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar's current contractual issues, ONE Championship decided to create an interim belt. Fighting for the interim title will be two undefeated knockout machines in Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko.

Discussing the heavyweight interim title fight announcement in an interview with the South China Morning Post, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said:

"Arjan and his management team have declined multiple offers to defend the ONE heavyweight world championship under his current contract. While this plays out, the show must go on in our heavyweight division, so we will be crowning an interim world champion between top contenders Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko."

The bout will headline ONE: Only The Brave and is already gaining some hype. When heavyweight fighters collide in the center of the cage, don't blink. It can be over in an instant.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the next ONE Championship event.

Edited by John Cunningham