ONE 157 fight week schedule including AMAs, IG lives, and more

ONE Championship is treating fans leading up to ONE 157. This fight week will have AMAs (Ask Me Anthing), Instagram lives, story takeovers, and other items with the fighters of ONE 157.

On May 16 at 12 pm SGT/12 am ET, Tye and Kade Ruotolo will be hosting an AMA. On Tuesday, May 17, 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak will be hosting an all-day Instagram takeover of the official ONE Championship account.

On Wednesday, May 18, at 11 am SGT/11 pm ET, Jonathan Haggerty will be on IG Live with Mitch Chilson. This will be hosted on the official ONE Championship Instagram account.

On Thursday, May 19, the promotion will host two events. The first of which is the official weigh-in and hydration testing will take place at 1 pm SGT/1 am ET. At 7 pm SGT/7 am ET will be the ceremonial weigh-in and faceoffs. Both of these can be viewed on ONE's YouTube or Facebook.

On Friday, May 20, the ONE 157 event will take place. The will be at 5 pm SGT/5 am ET and can be viewed at watch.onefc.com.

Lastly, this event will be offered in VR as well. This will be on Sunday, May 22 at 10 am SGT/10 pm ET.

"Get ready for two Muay Thai World Titles and the first round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix!"

It is going to be an amazing fight week. The fight card is loaded with ONE Championship Muay Thai action. The main and co-main event will see two Muay Thai championship fights. ONE 157 will also host the first round of ONE Flyewight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

ONE 157 Full Fight Card

The main event will see Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy look to defend his title against France's Jimmy Vienot. The co-main event will see Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym fight Joseph Lasiri for the ONE Muay Thai Strawweight Championship.

The ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix Quarter-Final bouts are: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith, Jonathan Haggerty vs. Walter Goncalves, Taiki Naito vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Savvas Michael vs. Amir Naseri.

The two alternate tournament bouts are Josue Cruz vs. Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Denis Purić vs. Sherzod Kabutov.

Garry Tonon vs. Tye Ruotolo and Shinya Aoki vs Kade Ruotolo, both of which are submission grappling matches, are also set to feature. Plus, heavyweight kickboxers Rade Opačić and Guto Inocente are set to lock horns as well.

The event will also feature Marcus Almeida vs. Hugo Cunha, Alyse Anderson vs. Asha Roka, Zeba Bano vs. Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak, and Robin Catalan vs. Elipitua Siregar, all in MMA.

Edited by C. Naik