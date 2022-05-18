ONE 157 preview and predictions: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot

ONE 157 will feature a main-event battle between reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee of Thailand and Jimmy Vienot of France.

The event is stacked from top to bottom with a litany of exciting ONE Super Series matchups. Quite frankly, it’s a dream card for striking fans.

The bout between the Thai and the Frenchman at the top of the May 20 slate already promises fireworks.

While the Petchyindee Academy stalwart has certainly been dominant in his reign as champion, Vienot offers a unique challenge that could see a new king crowned by the end of the night.

Let’s take a look at what Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship team thinks about this amazing showdown.

Ben Imperial: Petchmorakot via unanimous decision

Physically, I feel like Jimmy Vienot can hang with Petchmorakot. He’s got the length and the size to match up well against him. Fighting a top talent from Thailand is nothing new for him as well. The one thing that concerns me is that he has a split decision win over Sorgraw, and subsequently a loss against him a year later.

The Petchyindee camp could already have a blueprint of how to defeat Vienot, and the champ will only need to execute it in the circle.

Vince Richards: Petchmorakot via third-round KO

The two men competing in the main event of ONE 157 represent the highest echelons of Muay Thai and are about to lock horns in what could possibly be an explosive featherweight contest.

They can either take the technical route or go full guns blazing. The six-foot Vienot is also two inches taller than the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, but the reigning king has the experience. I think the Thai fighter’s wily approach to the fight will ultimately pay off and he will put Vienot in a swarm of strikes, the likes of which the Frenchman has rarely seen in his career.

James de Rozario: Vienot via unanimous decision

Petchmorakot has been on a roll in his last four outings inside the circle, but ONE has truly found a kryptonite to his style in Jimmy Vienot. The Frenchman has shown that he can fend off the traditional Muay Thai style. Couple that with his aggression and you potentially are looking at a fighter who could even well steal the USD$50,000 performance bonus on offer.

Vienot will control this bout with his reach and kicks. He will have to eat a couple of elbows and knees from close distance along the way, but should he hit first - and harder - a win is all but guaranteed for the debutant.

Atilano Diaz: Petchmorakot via unanimous decision

ONE Championship has discovered a worthy contender for the featherweight Muay Thai throne in France's Jimmy Vienot. However, at just 26 years of age, he certainly does not have the experience that his more esteemed opponent has in the ring.

The Petchyindee Academy product has seen it all, and has competed against the absolute best in ONE Super Series, considered the premiere striking organization in the world today. Petchmorakot even gave the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan all that he could handle a few years ago, although it was a kickboxing bout.

Still, I expect the champ to turn in a workmanlike performance, which will be more than enough to woo the judges in his favor.

Result: Petchmorakot 3 -1 Vienot

