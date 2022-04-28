"Been waiting for this" - ONE Championship fans are stoked for the Garry Tonon vs. Tye Ruotolo grappling match at ONE 157

Two Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialists will be going to war at ONE 157. Garry Tonon and Tye Ruotolo will meet in the ONE circle on May 20 in a submission grappling match that has fans buzzing.

The Asian organization shared on Instagram:

"Garry Tonon's got some SCARY submissions 😱 Will "The Lion Killer" beat ONE debutant Tye Ruotolo in their grappling match on 20 May at ONE 157?"

In the post's comment section, it's clear how excited the fans are for this grappling showcase at ONE 157.

One fan commented:

"Been waiting for this match up to happen 👏"

Another wrote:

"Great matchup. curious of the strategy of both."

Grappling fans will certainly be in for a treat at ONE 157 when American grappling specialist Garry Tonon faces the young phenom Tye Ruotolo.

Garry Tonon vs. Tye Ruotolo at ONE 157

Garry Tonon has created a great legacy in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. 'The Lion Killer' has won several championships in BJJ competitions. He has also competed in high-level grappling events, including Metamoris and Polaris. With the help of legendary coach John Danaher, Tonon has amassed an impressive record of 71-22 in submission grappling.

In March 2018, he made his MMA debut in ONE Championship. The American grappler went undefeated in the sport before getting a title shot. He was quickly and brutally stopped by reigning and defending champion Thanh Le earlier this year.

Tonon will now meet Tye Ruotolo in a grappling match. Born in 2003, he has made a very impressive mark in the grappling world at a young age. Before adulthood, Ruotolo had already placed first in several competitions. As a black belt, he was able to win the 2021 WNO Championship.

It will be a tall order for the young Ruotolo to emerge successful on debut against a high-profile and skilled opponent like Tonon. His twin brother, Kade Ruotolo, will also be making his ONE debut on May 20. This will also be a submission grappling match, but against Japanese MMA veteran Shinya Aoki. The sibling grapplers will have their hands full.

After the matches were announced, the twins shared their excitement on Instagram. They wrote:

"[Chatri Sityodtong] and ONE brought the [fire] for our [ONE Championship] debuts"

Edited by Harvey Leonard