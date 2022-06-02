"Pretty much dangerous from any position" - ONE 158's Odie Delaney on his unique submission game

Odie Delaney made a splashing introduction to ONE Championship in February, but the world has only seen a glimpse of what he can really do.

Delaney slapped his own spin on a modified hammerlock to force Thomas Narmo to tap out in just 66 seconds of their match at ONE: Bad Blood. It was the quickest submission in the heavyweight division, and its unique execution may have helped prevent Narmo from finding a way to escape the hold.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, ‘The Witness’ looked back at his performance and warned everyone that he may a have a few more tricks up his sleeve.

Odie Delaney said:

“That was an amazing bout, an amazing first fight with ONE Championship. I was very happy with how it went. I’m a goofy guy man, like, my submission isn’t totally traditional. But I think I’m pretty much dangerous from any position. I’ve got a lot of tools in that bag. So like you said, it’s kind of unorthodox, and you’re going to see a lot more of that as I go.”

Catch our interview with Delaney below:

Odie Delaney says teaching ‘Odie Lock’ helped him refine his game

Odie Delaney dubbed the move that he used to win his debut as the ‘Odie Lock’, a move that he has worked on and deliberately executed because of Thomas Narmo’s tendencies.

Shortly after his win, Delaney shared an instructional video of the move to explain the fundamentals behind it.

The American said that sharing the video helped not only to teach people but also allowed him to strengthen his fundamentals by paying more attention to details. Delaney told Sportskeeda MMA:

“I think that’s how you really start to refine your game, is when you start teaching people because it forces you to pay attention to the details. They say there are two people who pay attention to fundamentals; that’s masters and beginners. So you always gotta go back to that stuff.”

Odie Delaney will look to showcase more of his unorthodox moves when he takes on Mehdi Barghi on Friday, June 3 at ONE 158.

Their heavyweight showdown will definitely be one of the highlights of the lead card, as both giants are proven finishers with a 100% finishing rate in their seven combined wins.

