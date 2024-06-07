ONE 167: Adrian Lee ready to take on ‘decent striker and wrestler’ Antonio Mammarella wherever the fight unfolds

Highly touted MMA prospect Adrian Lee is more than happy to go wherever Antonio Mammarella wants to take their fight.

This Friday night, June 7, fight fans inside the sold-out Impact Arena and those watching around the world will see two newcomers step inside the Circle at ONE 167 determined to make their mark.

Backed by the legacy of his legendary family, including former atomweight queen Angela Lee and reigning two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee, 18-year-old Adrian Lee will look to kickstart his career while paying homage to his sister, Victoria Lee, who tragically passed away in December 2022.

Standing in his way will be Antonio Mammarella, a young and hungry standout out of Italy who's already had a taste of what it's like to compete on martial arts' biggest global stage. Next, he'll look to snatch his first win, spoiling Lee's big debut in the process.

During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Lee said:

"I saw that he's a decent striker and wrestler. So I can't wait to get out there and see what he’s made of."

Adrian Lee looks back on his amateur career ahead of pro debut at ONE 167

While ONE 167 will be Adrian Lee's first time competing as a professional mixed martial artist, he has an accomplished amateur background.

Aside from being a four-time National Youth MMA champion, Lee has demonstrated his well-roundedness and versatility, winning the 2023 Hawaii state high school wrestling title.

Looking back on one of his most fond memories as an amateur during a conversation with the promotion, Lee said:

"One of my favorite memories would have to be just the entire experience of going to Croatia and winning Worlds. It's a fun time, and it's a great experience."

Will ONE 167 be the beginning of another iconic career for a member of the Lee family, or will Antonio Mammarella play spoiler and secure his first win in ONE after coming up short in his promotional debut?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.