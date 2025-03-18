ONE 172 predictions: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Nabil Anane

It's world title unification time at ONE 172 between newfound rivals Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane.

Superlek will take on the interim world champion Anane for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

This matchup will be the second time Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, will take on Anane under the ONE Championship banner.

The pair first collided in June 2023 when Anane made his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22, and it became a textbook mauling for the Thai megastar.

Superlek may have given up nine inches in height, but he made up for the massive discrepancy with supreme technical brilliance as he knocked Anane out in the first round of their Bangkok matchup.

Despite the defeat, Anane pushed on and collected six straight wins at the expense of Nakrob Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo, Soe Lin Oo, and Nico Carrillo.

Anane's stunning first-round knockout victory over Carrillo also earned him the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 in January this year.

Now at the precipice of history, Anane looks at his old tormentor with a dogged determination ahead of their Japanese clash.

Superlek, though, is on an unstoppable run of form and is riding an ungodly 11-fight winning streak ahead of ONE 172.

'The Kicking Machine' also ticked off some of this generation's greatest fighters in his hitlist including Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru Segawa, and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Prediction for ONE 172 matchup between Superlek and Nabil Anane: Superlek via decision

Superlek already dealt with Nabil Anane's massive height and reach advantages, and he'll do it again at ONE 172.

Things, however, won't be too easy for Superlek.

Anane has shown an astounding level of evolution since his first loss to Superlek, and he didn't rely solely on his length and height to take care of his opponents.

The 6-foot-4 phenom can now operate up close and would blast his opponents with evil knees when they start to cut the void and get in the clinch.

Superlek, however, is a genius and won't be trapped under Anane's gangly web.

'The Kicking Machine' will chop down on Anane's legs before trying to fold the Thai-Algerian star with push kicks and hooks to the midsection.

Superlek won't be getting the knockout as he did in Bangkok, but he'll methodically cut Anane down with well-time body shots for the unanimous decision win.

