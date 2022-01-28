Watch: The ONE Championship: Only The Brave Vlog

Ahead of their bouts tonight, ONE Championship fighters in action at ONE: Only The Brave have been featured in a YouTube Vlog. As with these kinds of videos, we see a rather candid look into the psyche of each warrior outside the Circle.

In the video we see strawweight star Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks visit a place called The Fragment Room in Singapore. It's Singapore's first "Rage Room" and it allows people to break things for fun.

One would think that a professional fighter who loves breaking people's faces would already have the rage released inside the cage. Not Brooks, however. The American fighter enjoyed his time in the room while talking about breaking his opponent, Hiroba Minowa, inside the cage.

Featherweight knockout artists Kim Jae Woong and Tang Kai are still talking trash to each other while exploring different parts of 'The Lion City'. Other highlights of the video feature the four kickboxers competing in the co-main and main event of the night.

Jo Nattawut looked relaxed and unbothered by the challenge ahead of him. His opponent Chingiz Allazov, meanwhile, looked excited to be fighting in Singapore. The main event fighters, Sitthichai and Davit Kiria, looked ready to go.

Watch the entire vlog here:

Everyone made weight ahead of ONE Championship: Only The Brave

ONE Championship: Only The Brave is officially pushing through as all fighters have gone through the weigh-ins and are ready to battle tonight.

In the YouTube vlog, we see intense staredowns between the combatants. If you aren't pumped yet for the fights, you will be after watching the face-offs.

While we have our favorites to watch out for tonight, we understand that this sport is highly unpredictable and everything goes. That's why it's so exciting to watch.

From the lead card to the main card, this event is packed with explosive bouts that will surely keep our heart rates up.

