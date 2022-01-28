5 fighters to look out for at ONE Championship: Only The Brave

This Friday, January 28, ONE Championship returns with an action-packed event that will surely make headlines long after it's done.

Happening at the Singapore Stadium, ONE: Only The Brave will feature 11 bouts contested under kickboxing and MMA rules.

Headlining and co-headlining the event are four of the world's best kickboxers. As part of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world Grand Prix, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong fights Davit Kiria in the main event, while Jo Nattawut faces Chingiz Allazov in the co-main event.

Both bouts are semi-final matches of the Grand Prix tournament.

Plus, two featherweight MMA knockout artists are set to clash on the main card. No.1-ranked contender Kim Jae Woong will look to settle the score with outspoken Chinese dynamo Tang Kai in a grudge match. This bout has the potential to steal the show.

From top to bottom, Only The Brave features bouts that showcase some of the best warriors ONE has to offer. Today we list down five exciting fighters to look out for once the event officially commences.

#5. ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai kickboxer 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut

Speaking of the featherweight world Grand Prix, one of the major things that happened leading up to the event was the reshuffling of the card. A few fights were removed from the event due to COVD-19 health and safety protocols. The Grand Prix saw a major change.

Former two-division Lion Fight champion 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut was supposed to face Dovydas Rimkus in the lead card. When former co-headliner and semifinalist Marat Grigorian had to pull out, Nattawut offered to step in and take his place.

It's a huge bump to the co-main event spot, considering that Nattawut was not even in the tournament. Nattawut's inclusion in the semifinals is a compelling tale of bouncing back from adversity.

After getting knocked out by Giorgio 'The Doctor' Petrosyan in 2019, Nattawut regained some momentum with a KO win over Yurik Davtyan. The decorated Thai is now just two wins away from claiming the ONE Championship featherweight Grand Prix belt and vying for the title.

Nattawut is one intense kickboxer who is gifted with thunderous power in both hands. He has a highly unusual brand of Muay Thai, where he loves to throw hands as much as he loves to kick. Every punch in his lethal combinations is thrown with fight-ending intentions.

Look for him to bring this intensity come Friday night.

