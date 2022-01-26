Watch: ONE Championship kickboxing sensation Dovydas Rimkus' strange training methods

You won't find another fighter quite like ONE Championship kickboxing sensation Dovydas 'Rimkenzo' Rimkus.

To be a professional fighter is inherently a strange endeavor. There's nothing normal about getting inside a cage and punching someone in the face to make a living. That's why professional fighters, at times, are seen as a weird bunch and that's okay. There's nothing wrong with being different.

As far as we can see, fighters are outliers in a society built for everyone to follow the norm. They are awesome because they go against the grain.

Even in a strange bubble that is professional fighting, however, there are still some who out-weird everybody. Those who make us collectively say, "That guy is wired differently." Lithuanian kickboxer Dovydas Rimkus is a perfect example.

Sporting a bowl-cut that would make Javier Bardem from No Country for Old Men proud, Rimkus catches your attention at first glance. His leopard-print shorts and flamboyant antics in the ring are his trademarks and we're loving it.

In a recent video released by ONE Championship, we see Rimkus' peak zanyness as seen in his strange training methods and off-season antics.

Not only is Rimkus a wild man outside the ring, he's also a savage inside of it. His in-ring showmanship, coupled with his lethal kickboxing skills, reminds us of boxing legend 'Prince' Naseem Hamed.

Watch the highlight video here:

Dovydas Rimkus headlines the lead card of ONE Championship: Only The Brave

At ONE: Only The Brave on January 28, Dovydas Rimkus will have a challenge in front of him. After a bit of reshuffling due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rimkus will now headline the event's lead card opposite former kickboxing world champion Ivan Kondratev.

Kondratev is coming off a valiant, albeit losing, effort against Marat Grigorian back in December 2020. He will surely be looking for his first win in the promotion in his clash with Rimkus.

The fight will likely deliver fireworks and will serve as the fight to bring us to the main card of Only The Brave.

There's no better way to keep our heart rates up than to show us a fight that could potentially be the best fight of the night. Tune in on January 28 to watch the drama and action unfold.

