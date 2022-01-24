5 of the craziest knockouts from the MMA fighters competing at ONE: Only the Brave

ONE Championship's second event of the year goes out live on Friday, January 28, and it promises to treat fans to a plethora of knockout encounters.

Headlining the show will be a pair of ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal matchups. These kickboxing stars' only mission in the circle is to destroy opponents with their striking tools. Their last performances are a perfect example of what fans can expect when these striking machines collide inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The ONE Super Series bouts being contested at the Singapore-based organization’s spectacle are guaranteed to feature some highlight-reel knockouts. But the six MMA bouts on the card are equally likely to produce fireworks, as every man involved possesses tremendous knockout ability.

Ahead of ONE: Only the Brave, we take a look at five of the craziest knockouts from the MMA fighters competing on the card.

#5. Kim Jae Woong vs. Martin Nguyen - ONE: Revolution

Current No.1-ranked featherweight contender ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong went toe-to-toe with former two-division world champion, Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen in an epic featherweight contest last year. In the end, it was Nguyen who fell to his foe’s venomous fists.

Both athletes entered this bout with a reputation as the featherweight division’s heaviest hitters. Kim had finished seven of his 11 career wins with his unorthodox striking, while Nguyen’s right hand had put nine opponents to sleep on the canvas.

Nguyen was the aggressor from the opening bell, sending his South Korean rival on the back foot for a long minute.

Kim was not in a hurry to attack, however. The 28-year-old allowed the Australian-Vietnamese star to come forward with his strikes, and he countered every time ‘The Situ-Asian' connected.

As Nguyen grew in confidence with his strikes, he started to swing fully-loaded leather at his younger rival. However, as his appetite for destruction grew, his defense began to falter.

‘The Fighting God’ spotted a perfect window to counter. As ‘The Situ-Asian’ stepped in behind his jab to set up a punch, Kim let loose a right cross that left the Sanford MMA star flat on the canvas.

Kim followed up with a swarming ground-and-pound, which forced the referee to halt the contest at 3:15 of the opening stanza.

Kim will be looking to repeat this success at ONE: Only the Brave against another knockout specialist, No.4-ranked featherweight Tang Kai.

