Watch: The ONE Championship Muay Thai showdown between Sitthichai and Tawanchai

Watching 2021's ONE Championship Muay Thai bout between Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Tawanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym is like watching someone fight a mirror.

The two are equally skilled and talented and it is highly apparent in their bout. Every combination and exchange was done in such a high level of technique, timing and precision that you'd think it's rehearsed.

Every time the highly technical Tawanchai hit a nifty combination, Sitthichai came back with something just as nifty right away. It was a nightmare to score as the fight turned out to be razor close. It was, however, a treat for Muay Thai fans as the bout was a perfect display of how the sport is played at the highest level.

After many displays of sophisticated Muay Thai striking from both sides, the fight went in favor of Sitthichai, who won the bout via split decision.

Despite the outcome, however, both fighters came out with their stocks still looking good after such a masterful display of technique and precision.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong returns to co-headline ONE Championship: Only The Brave

At ONE: Only The Brave on January 28, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong will fight in the co-main event slot against Georgia's Davit Kiria.

The bump to the co-headlining spot came on the heels of a major reshuffling of the card due to COVID-19 protocols in Singapore.

The fight will be part of ONE Championship's featherweight kickboxing World Grand Prix tournament. Meeting Sitthichai in the semifinals would be Kiria, who is a large departure from the highly technical Tawanchai. The Georgian loves to swing hard and connect with furious strikes while using his innate toughness to push forward.

Fighting under kickboxing rules, Sitthichai will not be able to use his elbows nor be allowed to catch kicks as he usually does. This brings a whole new dynamic to the bout and and it would be interesting to see how the Thai adjusts.

Also on the card will be another Grand Prix semifinal match between Marat Grigorian and Chingiz Allazov, serving as the new main event. With two explosive kickboxing bouts headlining and co-headlining the event, ONE Championship: Only The Brave promises to bring fireworks.

