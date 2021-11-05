ONE Championship: Lito Adiwang claims he has learned not to hesitate while attacking opponents

Lito Adiwang is itching to showcase his new skills in his next ONE Championship fight. He will be going up against Jarred Brooks at ONE: NextGen III on November 26.

During training camp heading into his fight against Brooks, Adiwang was advised to let go of his hands. In a press statement, Adiwang revealed:

"I have learned that I must not hesitate on my attacks and not to play too much in the fight. I have to be more serious and more focused on finishing my opponent. I'm content with my performance, but I also understand that I will always have room for improvement. That's what I am thinking of, that every time I step outside of that ONE circle, I have to be content with my performance knowing that I gave everything I could in that fight."

'The Thunder Kid' has competed eight times inside the ONE Championship cage. He has lost only once - a split decision to Hiroba Minowa. The Filipino fighter believes he has been pulling punches in all of his bouts thus far.

After losing to Minowa, Adiwang was able to bounce back with a second-round knockout win over Namiki Kawahara. He carried the momentum into his next fight against Getu Hexi in September, earning a unanimous decision victory on the night.

Lito Adiwang forming rivalry with Jarred Brooks ahead of ONE: NextGen III

Jarred Brooks has yet to taste action inside the ONE Championship cage and is set to debut against Lito Adiwang. Both fighters have been trading barbs in media interviews with the American fighter already challenging the best competitors in the strawweight division.

Ahead of the bout, both fighters have been trading barbs in media interviews. The American called out Adiwang's stablemate and reigning champion Joshua Pacio. Adiwang was quick to remind Brooks that the road to the championship goes through the Filipino.

"Brooks considers himself as the no. 1 in this division. To be fair, I think I've also fought a lot of high-caliber opponents in the strawweight division who may not be in the top five. So for me, defeating him should keep me in the top five," said Adiwang.

