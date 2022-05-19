One-armed MMA fighter KOs opponent in two-on-one victory

Disabled MMA fighter Alexander Karapetyan defeated two opponents in the cage in a handicap two-on-one match, downing one with an incredible knockout.

The Epic Fighting Championship in Russia is known for hosting jaw-dropping fights with bizarre matchups. When season two of the promotion began, it did not stray away from its originality.

Alexander Karapetyan, a 29-year-old one-armed MMA fighter, fought against two opponents in the cage at once and won. He gained a quick knockout within seconds of the match's commencement when he dropped the 21-year-old fighter 'Lexus' with a body kick followed by a nasty kick to the head. The doctor entered the cage and concluded that 'Lexus' was unable to continue the fight.

Below is a video of the short exchange of the fight, courtsey of Matysek on Twitter:

Matysek @Matysek88 Epic Fighting Championship season 2 begins. One handed Alexander Karapetyan quickly eliminates one of his opponents. #popMMA Epic Fighting Championship season 2 begins. One handed Alexander Karapetyan quickly eliminates one of his opponents. #popMMA https://t.co/K5kNwVAO4Z

"Epic Fighting Championship season 2 begins. One handed Alexander Karapetyan quickly eliminates one of his opponents. #popMMA"

With his first opponent out of the way, Karapetyan tried to end 34-year-old Sanya Shyp in the same fashion. Powerful kicks and punches from his right hand reigned on Shyp, but it was not enough.

Shyp managed to evade some strikes and put out a few punches of his own, but he failed to deliver any significant strikes in the match. That was proven when Karapetyan's hand was raised at the end of the bout, declaring him the winner.

Bizarre Russian MMA fights

Russian MMA fighters are known to bring intensity and force the best out of their opponents. Fighting championship promotions in Russia tend to headline when the unthinkable or absolutely bizarre happens.

For instance, brawls during pre-fight press conferences and fights before the bell rings are just some of the craziest things to happen. With the Epic Fighting Championship gaining more popularity because of its unique lineup of fighters, there appears to be no decline in spontaneity.

Earlier in January, the EFC hosted a mixed-gender event between a male adult star and a female blogger. The matchup was met with controversy, but it still got underway and delivered an unforgettable performance.

Below is a tweet from that EFC event:

Matysek @Matysek88 #popMMA dramatic ending to Alexander Pistoletov vs plus size blogger Sasha Mamaha fight! Alexander in dominant position but interrupted by a friend of Mamaha storming the cage, referee resets the fight and Pistoletov gets the finish! #EpicFightingChampionship dramatic ending to Alexander Pistoletov vs plus size blogger Sasha Mamaha fight! Alexander in dominant position but interrupted by a friend of Mamaha storming the cage, referee resets the fight and Pistoletov gets the finish! #EpicFightingChampionship #popMMA https://t.co/ee497yqqco

"dramatic ending to Alexander Pistoletov vs plus size blogger Sasha Mamaha fight! Alexander in dominant position but interrupted by a friend of Mamaha storming the cage, referee resets the fight and Pistoletov gets the finish! #EpicFightingChampionship #popMMA"

The following month, a 75-year-old and his grandson, 18, fought against a 28-year-old woman in a 2 v 1 match:

Matysek @Matysek88 it's here and it's beautiful. first we have Yulia Mishko vs Vladimir Spartak and his grandson BIG IGIBOB. fight goes to distance. #popMMA it's here and it's beautiful. first we have Yulia Mishko vs Vladimir Spartak and his grandson BIG IGIBOB. fight goes to distance. #popMMA https://t.co/A7fro1gQEU

"it's here and it's beautiful. first we have Yulia Mishko vs Vladimir Spartak and his grandson BIG IGIBOB. fight goes to distance. #popMMA"

The Epic Fighting Champonship allows just about anyone to fight. Extreme differences in matchups bring a certain level of excitement and unpredictability to the Russian mixed martial arts scene.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit