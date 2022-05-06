Watch: MMA face-off plunges into chaos at Russian Hardcore Fighting Championship pre-fight presser

Two MMA fighters met with their fists at Russia's most recent Hardcore Fighting Championship face-offs.

Fans watching the Russian MMA media event got more than a tension-filled faceoff between Magomed Zaynalov (2-5-0) and Anatoliy Nadratovsky (2-1-0). It all started with a headbutt from Zaynalov, and blows were exchanged to the point where security had to intervene.

Below is a video of the altercation courtesy of Twitter user Matysek:

Members of both fighter teams also stepped in to end the brawl. However, the riled-up fighters were insistent on attacking one another. Nadratovsky appeared to calm down, but once released by security staff, he sprinted across the platform towards Zaynalov and threw more punches at him.

Eventually, both fighters called it quits. However, things didn't end there, as someone from Zaynalov's corner attempted to put Nadratovsky in a choke-hold. He was, of course, handled by a security guard.

Hardcore Russian MMA face-offs

Magomed Ismailov (left) and Vladimir Mineev (right) [via AMC Fight Nights]

MMA fans are used to seeing rival fighters unleash their pre-fight tension during a face-off. Even in the UFC, some fighters have been pushed or had their faces brushed by a hand or two. For instance, pound-for-pound champ Kamaru Usman laid his hands on Colby Covington ahead of their rematch at UFC 268. But Russian MMA events have consistently made headlines for their pre-fight presser showdowns. In addition to the recent Hardcore Fighting Championship brawl between Zaynalov and Nadratovsky, there was another fight that involved an impressive flying kick. The shocking scuffle took place in January between Ianshin Aleksandr and Temirov Temir.

In December 2020, another brawl broke out at an AMC Fight Nights Global event. Magomed Ismailov and Vladimir Mineev, who previously fought in 2018, couldn't wait for their fight to settle their conflict. After a few exchanges of trash-talk, both fighters started throwing punches. Chaos ensued as people entered the cage to separate the combatants.

Here is a video of the brawl courtesy of the promotion:

Edited by Avinash Tewari