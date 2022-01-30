Watch: Russian MMA fighter lands impeccable flying kick after opponent sucker punches him during face-off

Russian MMA fighter Ianshin Aleksandr recently got into a brawl with his upcoming opponent Temirov Temir. However, the scuffle as the two fighters went back and forth during a face-off was not an ordinary one

On Instagram, Pop MMA shared a clip of the altercation. During the face-off, Temir sucker-punched Aleksandr and the two men were quickly separated by security.

The duo then went back to their respective seats before Aleksandr charged in for a brutal flying kick on his seated opponent. The kick launched Temir out of his seat and security got involved yet again to keep the men apart.

Catch the crazy brawl below:

Aleksandr's flying kick was almost reminiscent of a move pulled by former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. The Brazilian delivered a similar kick to Travis Browne a few years ago.

During his rematch against Browne in 2016, Werdum started the fight spectacularly by landing a flying kick to Browne's face.

Check out a clip of Fabricio Werdum hitting a flying kick on Travis Browne below:

What does the current Russian MMA scene look like?

The Russian MMA scene is currently on the rise. Among the most popular promotions out there right now is Eagle FC. The organization was founded by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Eagle FC recently hosted their first United States-held event. Former UFC fighter Rashad Evans came out of retirement and was victorious on the card.

In recent months, Khabib's promotion has signed several former UFC fighters. They include Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez, who will face each other at Eagle FC 46 in March.

One of the other more notable Russian MMA promotions is Absolute Championship Akhmat. The promotion is currently home to the likes of Diego Brandao and Elias Silvério, who have previously fought in the UFC.

ACA also has the likes of Tony Johnson, who is the current heavyweight champion. The likes of Ruslan Magomedov and Raphael Pessoa, who have previously fought in the UFC, also compete in the ACA heavyweight division.

Edited by Harvey Leonard