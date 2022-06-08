ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion Hiroki Akimoto shows off strong rhythm in training

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto was recently seen hitting a heavy bag and getting ready for a match later this year.

On Instagram, ONE shared a video of the champ punching the bag to the beat. The caption read:

"ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Hiroki Akimoto keeps the beat."

Akimoto began his martial arts career at the age of eight in Kyokushin karate. He began kickboxing at the age of 15 and has had a near-perfect career. He picked up the ONE bantamweight title at ONE X earlier this year when he uncrowned then-champion Capitan Petchyindee Academy.

The kickboxing title fight at ONE X was one of the best wars of the year to date. The two traded volleys of punches and kicks, and in the end, Akimoto got his hand raised.

After winning the gold, Akimoto described much the win meant for him and his coach during his post-fight interview:

"I did a very tough training with my coach everyday. Three times a week. We did a special training. In the end, it’s all the mental. Kept pushing forward. My coach told me everyday that I will be a champion. This is the day and this is the fruit of my hard-work and training. I believe in myself. I believe in my coach. I believe in my teammates. Thank you so much!"

Who's next for Hiroki Akimoto?

The question now is who will be next to challenge for the bantamweight kickboxing title against? Former champion Alaverdi Ramazanov may be the next contender.

The Russian is a former bantamweight kickboxing champion, winning the title against Zhang Chenglong in 2019 before being dethroned by Capitan. Right now, Ramazanov is coming off a win against Pongsiri P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym

Top-ranked Petchtanong Banchamek is also coming off a victory in this division, having just defeated Chenglong. Petchtanong is a former Enfusion Tournament champion and Muay Thai titleholder. He would be a significant challenge for the Japanese-born champ.

Next could also be a rematch with former champion Capitan. Prior to facing Akimoto, he had suffered no losses in his previous 15 bouts, picked up the ONE title, and previously held championships in Lumpinee Stadium and elsewhere.

After defeating Capitan for the title, Akimoto commented on how good of a fighter his opponent was. In the post-fight interview, he said:

"He was so strong. He was so tough. By the third round, I felt like, ‘Can I go on?’ But now, here I am, I got the belt!"

