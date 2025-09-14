"One of the best boxing fights I’ve EVER SEEN!!" - Fighting world reacts to Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez slugfest 

Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez featured in the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford bout, capturing the attention of the fighting world. The bout was scheduled for ten three-minute rounds for the interim WBC super middleweight title.From the beginning, both fighters traded punches evenly. Mbilli, employing a close-guarded stance, delivered left-right combinations, while Martinez showcased his precise uppercuts. At the end of ten rounds, the judges had differing opinions: one judge scored the fight 97-93 in favor of Martinez, another scored it 96-94 for Mbilli, and the third judge had it even at 95-95.Ultimately, the match ended in a split draw, allowing Mbilli to retain the interim WBC super middleweight title.Check out the results of Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @netflixsports' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Run it back.&quot;BananaCoolerPapi @BananacoolerLINK@netflixsports Run it back.Former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina chimed in and wrote:&quot;One of the best boxing fights I’ve EVER SEEN!! That was awesome #CaneloCrawford&quot;Former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson also shared his thoughts on the fight, writing:&quot;A draw … Judges out there like, ‘We were too busy ordering hot dogs to watch the fight.’” You got 1 job … do it, pick a winner !!! #CaneloCrawford&quot;Others commented:&quot;You hate seeing a draw, but the judges got it right on this one….!&quot;&quot;This fight should open many doors for these two guys. They are special. Great job.&quot;&quot;How soon can we get the rematch?Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @netflixsports on X]With the draw, Mbilli, who faced Martinez with a record of 29-0, will keep it. Meanwhile, the Guatemalan fighter, Martinez, also retains his undefeated record of 19-0.