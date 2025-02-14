“One of the best in the world” - Roberto Soldic’s teammate raves about ‘Robocop’s consistent level of excellence

UFD Gym's latest training vlog gives fans a raw look at Roberto Soldic's camp for ONE 171. 'Robocop' is making believers out of everyone in his gym, and his teammates aren't holding back on their admiration.

UFC fighter Oban Eliott, who has been training alongside 'Robocop', had nothing but praise for the Croatian powerhouse. He shared just how much he respects the former KSW double champ after training alongside him for ONE 171, saying:

"He's an animal, honestly. When they asked me to come and do camp with him, I was like, 'Ok.' Actually, he fought on Cage Warriors in 2017, the same day I did my second amateur fight. He was the main event. So all these years later, I'm training with him. He's an animal. Fair play. One of the best in the world, I think."

Watch the vlog here:

"Tough season" - Roberto Soldic reveals grueling regimen he goes through to prepare for Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171

With Dagi Arslanaliev standing in his way at ONE 171 on February 20, 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic isn't leaving anything to chance. He's pushing himself through hellish training sessions to be at his best. The 30-year-old European fighter broke down the brutal training regimen he's enduring to sharpen his weapons for fight night:

"We do three or four techniques in technical qrestling, and then we go for the shark tank with three fighters. At the end of the training, we go for cage work. We stay one minute on defense, and another minute on attack, around five to six rounts. So it's really a tough training, tough season."

ONE 171: Qatar is happening on February 20, 5:00 PM Qatar time, in Lusail Sports Arena. Tickets are available at Q-tickets, or you can catch the show live at watch.onefc.com.

