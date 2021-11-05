ONE Championship: Arjan Bhullar replies to Conor McGregor, invites him to visit India

ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar recently replied to Conor McGregor's tweet congratulating Ritu Phogat. Bhullar also invited 'The Notorious' to visit India for a grappling session.

McGregor recently congratulated Ritu Phogat on her win over Jenelyin Olsim in the ONE women's atomweight world Grand Prix semi-finals.

Retweeting an announcement post from The Bridge, Conor McGregor wrote:

"Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon! Quite very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I’ve ever met in my life, the Indians. Let’s go India."

Almost two hours after McGregor's post, Arjan Bhullar replied to the Irishman.

"I'm here, the stamp BEEN made. Come thru AKA and we'll have a chat about it after one of the grappling sessions. Go for a meal after. That Golden Temple in Amritsar are my ppl #Sikh FYI. We aren't the doctors the warrior bloodline from the north," wrote Bhullar.

With her win over Olsim, Ritu Phogat now moves into the finals of the Grand Prix. She will face Stamp Fairtex to gain the right to challenge current atomweight champion Angela Lee.

Meanwhile, Bhullar's last outing was for the heavyweight belt - against Brandon Vera at ONE Championship: Dangal. He picked up a second-round TKO victory on the night.

Conor McGregor looks to study yoga, chess and drink Proper Twelve Whiskey in India

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. In the meantime, McGregor has been busy promoting Proper Twelve, his Irish whiskey brand.

In a tweet, 'The Notorious' suggested he was looking forward to bringing the product to India.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Whiskey is even the National drink out there! What a place! I may be some what Indian. In my soul I am Indian. Proper Twelve to India! Whiskey is even the National drink out there! What a place! I may be some what Indian. In my soul I am Indian. Proper Twelve to India!

Aside from promoting his whiskey, McGregor said he's looking to study yoga and better understand chess.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I’m going to India to study Yoga. To gain a deeper understanding of chess. And to drink Proper Whiskey at breakfast!

India, baby!! We did it! 🇮🇳 🥃 🇮🇪 I’m going to India to study Yoga. To gain a deeper understanding of chess. And to drink Proper Whiskey at breakfast! India, baby!! We did it! 🇮🇳 🥃 🇮🇪

Conor McGregor also gave props to Indian doctors and nurses he's met throughout his fighting career. He admired their hard work and dedication to the craft.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The amount of Indian doctors and nurses I’ve encountered over this lifetime of violence. They just have complete care, peace and love in their soul!

India I love you ❤️ The amount of Indian doctors and nurses I’ve encountered over this lifetime of violence. They just have complete care, peace and love in their soul! India I love you ❤️

Conor McGregor also spoke about his admiration for Indian culture.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA India invented chess. Invented Yoga. They even thought us how to count. Einstein said we owe a lot to the Indians. There is even a golden temple in India that feeds 100,000 people a day for FREE! Man, the Indians are fucking awesome!

If you are Indian, I say thank you ❤️ 🇮🇳 India invented chess. Invented Yoga. They even thought us how to count. Einstein said we owe a lot to the Indians. There is even a golden temple in India that feeds 100,000 people a day for FREE! Man, the Indians are fucking awesome! If you are Indian, I say thank you ❤️ 🇮🇳

