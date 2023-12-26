"One the biggest waste of talent ever" - Fans react to Matt Riddle's double triumph against Jon Jones

Jon Jones is regarded as one of the most accomplished and successful UFC fighters. He boasts a professional MMA record of 27 victories, with a single loss that came via disqualification when Jones threw illegal elbows at Matt Hamill.

However, Matt Riddle stands among the select few who can proudly claim to have defeated the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, albeit in a different sport. The WWE star and Jones were previously rivals in high school, as they clashed on the wrestling mat twice. Riddle emerged victorious both times.

Through the course of his career, the former light heavyweight champion faced title setbacks due to multiple drug test failures, including one that nullified his second-round knockout over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, eventually resulting in the fight being rule a no-contest.

Well-known MMA page MMA UNCENSORED recently shared a post on X that highlighted Riddle's victories over 'Bones,' eliciting a diverse array of reactions from fans.

"High school wrestling very different from an actual fight lmao"

"Jones would choke him out in under 30 seconds in a real match."

"Doesn’t matter he will never be what Jones is now"

"Lol I had to Google it. I had no idea. That's pretty cool"

"Matt Riddle could have been next big thing both in UFC and WWE if not for🌿💨"

"Matt is one the biggest waste of talent ever"

When Matt Riddle was asked about Jon Jones' tainted PED usage

While many fans consider Jon Jones to be the greatest MMA fighter in history, his series of failed drug tests has attracted considerable criticism and tarnished his legacy. Despite this, Matt Riddle offered an intriguing perspective on his former wrestling adversary.

During an episode of the DC & RC show in 2022, Daniel Cormier asked Riddle whether Jon Jones had cheated in their high school wrestling bouts. Riddle stated:

"You know, like him or not, he's always been a top-tier competitor since I've known him in high school... I don't think when I beat him he was cheating. Yeah, I don't think he used any PEDs or was on any stimulants or anything like that. He was young, I remember his family was always there and it was a very family-oriented environment... I think he was still on the straight and narrow then, bro."

