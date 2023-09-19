“One can only expect victory from Stamp” - Fans impressed with Stamp’s growing BJJ game against Ritu Phogat

Stamp FairTex continues her quest for greatness as she now prepares for her ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title match with no.2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The former ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion and former ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion wasn’t satisfied with becoming a two-sport world title holder, as she now shifts her focus to MMA to potentially get a rematch with Lee after absorbing a second-round submission loss in her first try.

One facet of MMA that the 25-year-old is working on currently is her grappling and jiu-jitsu skills to pair it with the strong striking background that she already has. Since making her MMA debut, Stamp has seen a big improvement in this area of her combat sports skills.

In a recent video that ONE Championship posted on their Instagram account, the Fairtex Training Center representative showed her constantly improving ground game when she submitted Ritu Phogat in the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Final at ONE: Winter Warriors in December 2021.

The video posted by ONE on September 18 had the caption:

Don’t count out Stamp’s ground game 🤩 Can we expect another submission finish from the Thai star when she takes on Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 👑 @stamp_fairtex

This victory came as a surprise to everyone, especially knowing that Stamp was prominent for her stirring prowess and Phogat had a solid wrestling background. Fans were equally surprised by that submission victory and applauded the win by the Thai sensation as users @canibusjkd, @alexandro6019, and @wayne_wazza_10 commented:

"Never knew she knew Jiu-jitsu. I thought she only trained Muay Thai."

"Stamp constrictor 😅👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👍🏻🙏🏼"

"It was 2024. The triangle was still closed. 😂"

Screenshot of fans' comments about Stamp Fairtex

Due to this magnificent performance on the mat, other fans like @indra20blue and @m.rez.__7____92 are expecting Stamp to get the victory in her upcoming fight with Ham with their comments of:

"@stamp_fairtex she was fighting for her life…….and you were giving smile…….that’s so great….😀🔥❤️❤️"

"One can only expect victory from Stamp. Stamp knows the way to victory very well 💪👍👑🥇🏆💙💙"

More comments from fans

Time will only tell if the No. 1 ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender will employ a grappling-based strategy against Ham during their fight or if she chooses to engage on the feet. Regardless of her decision, Stamp can compete and fight in both areas.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.