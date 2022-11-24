ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong recently spoke to CNN Sports Desk about ONE 164, particularly one of its featured fighters, Brandon Vera. The former ONE heavyweight world champion will face Iranian MMA and grappling star Amir Aliakbari on the main card in front of Vera's home crowd in Manila, Philippines.

In the interview, Sityodtong spoke about the Filipino-American's relationship with his countrymen and how, even at 45, he is still very much capable of taking his world title back:

"He [Vera] is obviously a superstar, and he's not just the most decorated Filipino athlete in ONE, but I would argue he's the most decorated Filipino athlete in martial arts, full stop, ever. He's reached the pinnacle of the sport in ONE and I think he's hungry to get his title back."

In this day and age in combat sports, it's safe to say that age is no longer an absolute hindrance to one's ascent to the top. With new technologies, methods and systems created to push the human body beyond its limits, even older athletes can now compete with men half their age.

Take a look at specimens like Randy Couture, Glover Teixeira and former ONE bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes. There's no reason why Brandon Vera won't have a chance to follow in their footsteps.

Chatri Sityodtong spoke about the "massive" impact Brandon Vera has on ONE 164

Chatri Sityodtong also spoke about Vera's influence on the overall growth of Philippines MMA and the impact 'The Truth' has when he performs in front of his people in Manila:

"It's massive. You know, Brandon undoubtedly has the hearts and minds of every Filipino fan in the whole entire country and around the world, actually. He loves the Philippines. He represents the Philippines in such an incredible, honorable way."

A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Brandon Vera eventually embraced his Filipino roots and decided to move to his country of origin a few years ago. Once he arrived, 'The Truth' became a pop culture star as he was embraced as an icon and a local hero by his people.

Vera embraced the culture and its people so much that he's found himself doing TV shows, commercials and movies in the local show business. However, it is his fighting skills and incredible heart that ultimately resonates the most with his countrymen.

His people unite in support every time he puts on the 4oz gloves. Come ONE 164, Brandon Vera will once again get to shine under the bright lights in front of an entire nation screaming his name.

