ONE CEO talks potential Chingiz Allazov vs. Regian Eersel lightweight clash

Newly crowned featherweight kickboxing champion Chingiz Allazov is awaiting to find out who he'll face next. ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes a showdown with lightweight kickboxing king Regian Eersel is a possibility.

'Chinga' got his hands on the world title with a devastating knockout over Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video. The Belarusian striker proved that he's one of the best in his sport on the planet.

Now, the question becomes, who will Chingiz Allazov face next? Well, Sityodtong told SCMP MMA that a superfight with Eersel could take place. He stated:

"That’s possible, you know, but Regian is also a wrecking machine you know? His body type is very dangerous because, you know, when he throws a mid-level knee, that’s somebody’s face because he’s so tall and lanky, right? He doesn’t have to aim for your face, he aims, his regular knee it goes straight to your chest."

The ONE CEO continued:

"He has to kind of bend over downwards in sort of like a hunch downwards to throw a knee to your belly for his weight class. Literally his basic mid-level knee is straight to your face."

Watch Chatri Sityodtong's full conversation with SCMP MMA below:

Chingiz Allazov willing to face any featherweight contender

The ONE featherweight kickboxing champ has a long line of contenders waiting for their opportunity at gold. For Allazov, it doesn't matter who they place in front of him next.

He told SCMP MMA:

“Marat Grigorian is a dangerous fighter. He has good power. He can go forward. Same as [Giorgio] Petrosyan, although he got knocked out big when Superbon beat him. Maybe he comes [back]. Whoever wins fights me, no problem. I like this fight… Maybe, if he has a speedy recovery, no problem. I would love to fight Petrosyan, Grigorian, or Sitthichai. For me, no problem for my opponent.”

As far as fresh faces in the featherweight (kickboxing) top five are concerned, there are three: Marat Grigorian, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Tayfun Ozcan.

Both Grigorian and Petrosyan are one win removed from losing to Superbon in featherweight kickboxing world title fights. However, a new champion presents new opportunities for those who fell short against Superbon.

Be sure to check back with Sportskeeda for an announcement pertaining to Chingiz Allazov's next fight, as there will be a world title on the line.

Check out Chingiz Allazov's full post-fight interview with SCMP MMA below:

