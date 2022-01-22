Watch: The ONE Championship fighter known as 'Japanese Beast'

ONE Championship's behemoth welterweight, Hiroyuki 'Japanese Beast' Tetsuka, is a different level of, well, beast.

The Japanese fighter is a former Pancrase welterweight champion and has a finishing rate of over 85%. His muscular physique and seek-and-destroy fighting style have become Tetsuka's call to fame.

Not a lot of people, however, have seen his peculiar training methods that seem to have been taken out of Rocky 4. We're talking about lifting heavy logs on his shoulder or pulling a truck while wearing heavy chains around his neck. The man is a savage and his training regimen largely translates into his fighting.

In a recent video released by ONE Championship, we see some of Tetsuka's absurd training exercises and how they translate inside the cage. The 'Japanese Beast' fights in a way that closely resembles The Incredible Hulk if ever the superhero decided to become a cage fighter.

Every movement, from strikes to takedowns to ground transitions, is done with tremendous intensity and weight. The Japanese warrior seems to want to finish the fight with every blow as he bulldozes his opponents at every chance he gets.

Watch his fight and training highlights here:

Hiroyuki Tetsuka returns to action at ONE Championship: Only The Brave

At ONE: Only The Brave on January 28, Hiroyuki Tetsuka returns to action against former welterweight champion Zebastian 'The Bandit' Kadestam. Their bout will be part of an explosive lead card packed with highly-anticipated bouts.

Former ONE Championship title holder Kadestam is on a three-fight losing streak and is in dire need of a win come Friday night. He does, however, have a good matchup in front of him in the form of a Japanese berzerker who would be willing to stand and trade.

Most of Kadestam's losses were to fighters who opted to drag him to the mat to avoid his dangerous striking. At least against Tetsuka, Kadestam would have a perfect dance partner who could produce fireworks with him.

With that said, it doesn't mean it will be an easy night for the Swede, as Tetsuka has an iron chin and the power to end anyone's night. With both fighters almost mirror images of each other style-wise, we might have a Fight of the Night on our hands.

Edited by Harvey Leonard