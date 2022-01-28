Watch: The ONE Championship preview of Jarred Brooks vs. Hiroba Minowa

Ahead of their fight at ONE Championship: Only The Brave, we see an in-depth look at two of the world's best strawweights, Jarred Brooks and Hiroba Minowa.

In a YouTube video recently released by ONE Championship, fans can witness the compelling matchup in detail.

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks was one of the hottest new signees by ONE last year and it's for a good reason. The former UFC and Bellator fighter is a nightmare to deal with in the cage. His untoppable wrestling and earth-rattling slams even gave UFC Champion Deiveson 'Deus Da Guerra' Figueiredo major problems.

His utter decimation of Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang in his ONE debut last year encapsulates Brooks' potential to be a champion in the promotion. His sophomore bout in ONE Championship, however, will not be a walk in the park.

Across the cage from Brooks will be the streaking former Shooto fighter Hiroba Minowa. The 22-year old prodigy from Japan is on a six-fight winning streak and is not looking to stop.

Minowa has proven to hold his own against veterans like Alex Silva and the aforementioned Adiwang, showing his grit and toughness.

Watch the full fight preview here:

ONE Championship strawweight star Jarred Brooks called out Hiroba Minowa after his debut

In November of last year, after dominating and submitting the highly touted Lito Adiwang inside two rounds, Brooks put the entire division on notice. While on the mic talking to Mitch Chilson after the fight, the American specifically asked for Minowa:

"I think Hiroba Minowa is on my list next. We were supposed to fight November 12. This is two fights that he hasn't been able to fight with me so yeah, Hiroba Minowa, I think that you should step in this cage with me and let's do a little dance."

Brooks got what he wanted. He is now set to face the Japanese prodigy in the opening fight of the main card of ONE: Only The Brave.

The American grappling powerhouse was confident enough to call out Minowa and come fight night, we'll see if he'll deliver.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard