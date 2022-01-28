Watch: The ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix highlights

ONE Championship: Only The Brave will feature potential classics in its main event and co-main event. The two headlining bouts are the semifinal fights of ONE's featherweight kickboxing world Grand Prix tournament.

In a YouTube video recently released by ONE Championship, we see the artful violence that has defined the tournament so far.

Ever since his shocking knockout of Giorgio 'The Doctor' Petrosyan last year, ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Banchamek has been hungry for a new challenge.

To find Superbon's next challenger, ONE created a world Grand Prix tournament to fish out the best of the best in kickboxing around the world. The tournament is living up to its potential as the fights have been epic so far.

You have Thailand's greatest featherweight Muay Thai masters in Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut wreaking havoc in the tournament. Across from them in the cage tonight are two dangerous kickboxers in Davit Kiria and Chingiz Allazov.

The video shows some of the exciting bouts that brought us to the headliners tonight, including former semifinalist Marat Grigorian.

Grigorian was supposed to face Davit Kiria, but was forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Tournament alternate Jo Nattawut has stepped in to take his place in the co-main event.

Kickboxing takes centerstage at ONE Championship: Only The Brave

ONE's Super Series has been home to some of the world's greatest strikers in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Tonight, they take centerstage in the main and co-main event of ONE: Only The Brave. The headliners came in on the heels of a reshuffling done due to COVID-19 protocols.

The original main event, an interim heavyweight championship between Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko, has been moved to the next event, ONE: Bad Blood on February 11.

Because of this, two of the main card bouts got promoted to headliners to highlight ONE's featherweight kickboxing world Grand Prix tournament.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong faces Georgian Davit Kiria in the main event. In the co-main event, Jo Nattawut will clash with Chingiz Allazov.

Be sure to tune in tonight to watch the drama and action unfold.

