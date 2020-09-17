ONE Championship adds Victoria Lee to its roster

They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Well for ONE Championship, it's starting to look like a Lee family takeover. The company just signed the highly touted and talented prospect Victoria Lee. Her sibling, 24-year-old Angela Lee, is the organization's Atomweight champion while her brother, Christian Lee, holds their Lightweight strap.

The 16-year-old Victoria Lee may not have the resume that her older sister has, but on the ground, she's more talented. And that says a lot.

It's also going to make things at the dinner table interesting as ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that Victoria Lee will also be fighting in the Atomweight division.

All three siblings fight out of Evolve MMA as well. Victoria Lee, despite being 16, has built up a nice resume for herself right now. She's the 2019 IMMAF Junior World Champion, a two-time Pankration World Junior Champion, and the 2019 Hawaii State Wrestling Champion.

Victoria Lee will have a lot of eyes on her as she will llok to step out of the shadows of her older siblings. Angela Lee has been the face of women's MMA at ONE Championship since 2015, and Christian Lee has run rough shot over the Lightweight division since 2015 as well.

Christian grabbed the belt last year when he made quick work of the iconic MMA fighter Shinya Aoki. Angela picked up her title in 2016. In doing so, she put herself into the record books as the youngest champion ever in MMA by taking out Mei Yamaguchi.

It hasn't been officially decided yet though, if Victoria will go right into ONE Championship's MMA group or take a fight or two in their Kickboxing or Muay Thai divisions first. But she does hope that her first fight will come sooner rather than later.

The Atomweights have now been put on notice, that there's a new Lee to worry about.