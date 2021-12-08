ONE Championship: Lito Adiwang still upbeat after losing to Jarred Brooks

Lito Adiwang suffered a submission loss against Jarred Brooks during their matchup in ONE Championship. 'The Thunder Kid' lost his status as a top-five fighter in the strawweight division but learned some valuable lessons during the defeat.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

"It was my first main event in ONE and I was ecstatic about it. I actually visualized these things and now they're happening, and they're coming off quicker than I anticipated. This just shows that once you give your all and work hard for the things you believe you can achieve, then they will happen."

Prior to the match, Adiwang had back-to-back wins against Namiki Kawahara and Getu Hexi. His record in ONE Championship dropped to 7-2 after losing to Jarred Brooks.

The 28-year-old Filipino currently owns a professional MMA record of 13-4, with seven of those victories coming from knockouts.

Adiwang promises to comeback stronger in ONE Championship

Adiwang has vowed to come back stronger and is hoping to become a titleholder in ONE Championship. 'The Thunder Kid' sees the loss as a great motivation for him moving forward in his young MMA career. He added:

"I totally understand and accept that to become a champion, it's not that easy and simple. And to be defeated is just a part of the process but also part of the learning, too. There are things that are meant to happen to make you grow and be a better version of yourself."

During the match, Adiwang was dominated by Brooks resulting in a submission loss during the second round. His coach, Mark Sangiao, admitted that he should work on his wrestling defense. Adiwang is not frazzled by the loss as he continues his journey as a martial artist in ONE Championship. He said:

"What's next for me is to do the right things and that is to go back to the game. There is no other way for me but up and I will rise again. I've said that this is a part of my journey to become a champion and I will deal with it. I'll take advantage of this setback as I believe nothing happens by chance."

