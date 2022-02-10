"He's a sucker, I submitted him several times" - Adriano Moraes claps back at Jarred Brooks

Adriano Moraes ignited his passion for martial arts through Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He does not take kindly to being called out for his mat skills by someone like Jarred Brooks.

Following his victory over Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave, Brooks called out the entire strawweight and flyweight divisions. He boldly claimed that he would be able to give Moraes a run for his money should they go up against each other.

In a recent interview, ‘Mikinho’ said that Brooks completely oversold himself:

“Jarred Brooks is a sucker! A loudmouth! As soon as I got to American Top Team, I did some training with him. He likes to say he controlled me, but he never said how many times I submitted him. I submitted him several times. And, amazingly, I never met him in the sparring days. Sparring day, he always ran. He's a sucker! If I get the chance, I'll put my hand on his face.”

‘The Monkey God’ is looking to win the ONE strawweight world title from Joshua Pacio then move up to challenge Moraes for his world title. However, Adriano Moraes believes that Brooks needs to put some more bouts under his belt before talking as big as he does:

“He's a talker. I am here. He's only got two fights and he's already talking s***. Let's see if he can handle the pressure going forward. Let's see if this fight will happen in the future. I'm here ready for anything.”

Adriano Moraes to defend his world title against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X

Before Adriano Moraes can get his hands on Jarred Brooks, he must first defend his world title against the dangerous Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X.

‘Little Piranha’ is riding a strong series of performances, winning his last five bouts that started with a victory over former world titleholder Geje Eustaquio in August 2019’s ONE: Dawn of Heroes. He currently stands as the No.2-ranked fighter in the division.

Meanwhile, Moraes is coming off the biggest win of his career with the promotion’s 2021 MMA Knockout of the Year against MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in April 2021’s ONE on TNT 1.

After gaining the attention of the whole world with that win, Moraes will surely want to have another memorable performance at the monumental tenth-anniversary show, ONE X on March 26.

Edited by John Cunningham