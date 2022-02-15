Adriano Moraes open to Demetrious Johnson rematch - “He'll always be the main challenger for the title”

Adriano Moraes knows several athletes are eyeing a chance to challenge him for his ONE flyweight world title. However, the Brazilian star believes that one star will always be the clear favorite to challenge for his throne – Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

The two have tangoed in the Circle before, with 'Mikinho' coming out on top after a shock knockout win against the MMA GOAT contender. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Moraes admitted that he'd happily run it back with the American superstar.

The Brazilian told ONE:

“Demetrious Johnson is the greatest of all time. It's not because he lost to me that his whole story will be erased. In this division, he'll always be the main challenger for the title. I believe he deserves an immediate rematch.”

An immediate rematch between the pair isn't possible right now, however. Both flyweight stars are preparing for their separate promotional returns at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

The flyweight king defends his golden strap against Japanese sensation Yuya Wakamatsu. Meanwhile, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is ready to go to war against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special rules contest.

Should both men clear their upcoming assignments, Adriano Moraes and Johnson would surely love to go toe-to-toe for the belt again.

Adriano Moraes admits his stock increased after ‘Mighty Mouse’ triumph

Adriano Moraes’ highlight-reel KO win over ‘Mighty Mouse’ at ONE on TNT I was arguably the biggest shock in the promotion last year.

The 32-year-old world champion stunned the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion with a crushing knee at 2:24 of the second frame to leave the Circle with a 19th career win.

Adriano Moraes’ strike, which was legal under the ONE ruleset, was so spectacular that it went viral all over the internet. The Brazilian champion admitted that he noticed a rise in his popularity following the memorable title defense.

He said:

“After my fight with DJ, my popularity in MMA increased a lot. I did something that no one had ever done, even Wakamatsu had his chance and failed. Other athletes had the opportunity and failed. When I had my chance, I did it well and managed to knock him out in the second round. I was very happy. It's been a while since I got a knockout in my career, and I was very happy to be able to put into practice what I've been training and learning daily here at ATT [American Top Team].”

It remains to be seen if the pair will run it back before the end of their illustrious careers. Either way, their first contest certainly delivered.

Edited by Harvey Leonard