“I will defend my throne and legacy with everything I have” - Adriano Moraes is ready to prove why he’s the best at ONE X

Adriano Moraes doesn't have much left to prove in the Circle. He has taken out most of the top stars in the division over which he reigns and earned a statement win over Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson in his last outing.

Despite all his achievements over the past couple of years, though, the ONE flyweight world champion remains focused on proving why he is truly the best in his class.

Adriano Moraes can continue to make a case for himself when he faces off against No.2-ranked contender Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

'Mikinho’, who dialed in from Florida, had this to say during the ONE X press conference in Japan:

“I will defend my throne and my legacy with everything I have. On March 26, I will show him why I am the champion for such a long time. The fight will be a really long night. I’m gonna show my capoeira. I’m gonna try takedowns and taekwondo, and my karate side. The fight will be well-rounded. I can’t wait.”

The divisional king has earned 10 victories in his time at the Singapore-based promotion. He has faced world-class strikers, elite wrestlers and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners, and has come out on top on most occasions, only suffering defeats to Yusup Saadulaev and Kairat Akhmetov.

Adriano Moraes praises Wakamatsu - “I like the way he’s come up in the division”

The American Top Team and Constrictor Team athlete owns a more decorated resume than his 27-year-old rival. He has also outclassed bigger and better names while making the flyweight division his personal playground.

Come ONE X, fans and martial artists alike expect Adriano Moraes to leave the Circle with another dominant win.

Adriano Moraes begs to differ, though. He feels Wakamatsu will be a great test and has nothing but praise for the young star, who has been on a five-fight winning streak on the global stage.

“Yuya is a great fighter. He’s a striker. He’s a prospect. He’s impressive. I like the way he’s come up in the flyweight division.”

The Japanese is looking to extend his healthy form against one of the greatest world champions in the promotion. It wouldn't be an easy task for 'Little Piranha', but should he come out with the same gameplan as he always does, a victory certainly seems within touching distance.

