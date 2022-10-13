Adriano Moraes training footage surfaces following Demetrious Johnson loss

Former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes is getting back to work following his devastating knockout loss to pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson in August.

The pair met for the second time following their epic ONE on TNT 1 encounter in April 2021. On that night, ‘Mikinho’ scored a brutal second-round knockout of ‘Mighty Mouse’ with a well-placed knee. 16-months later, the two ran it back in the headlining bout for ONE’s debut on Amazon Prime Video.

History repeated itself as the encounter ended with another highlight reel knee strike, but this time it was Johnson delivering the blow, knocking out Adriano Moraes and capturing his first ONE world championship.

Since the loss, Moraes has been largely quiet, but thanks to a clip posted on the ONE Championship Instagram page, we can now see ‘Mikinho’ is back in training and likely gearing up for a return to the circle.

“Adriano Moraes gets back to it 😤”

Check out the Instagram post below:

With both fighters holding knockout victories over the other, many have speculated that a trilogy bout is all but confirmed. Demetrious Johnson has previously discussed the possibility of facing No. 2 ranked flyweight Kairat Akhmetov inside the circle, but it’s hard to imagine the promotion doing anything other than the highly marketable trilogy bout between two of the best flyweights in the world.

Demetrious Johnson hyped for bantamweight title fight at ONE on Prime Video 3

The new ONE flyweight world champion is hyped for another world title fight that is set to take place on October 21. Dangerous strikers Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker will square off for the ONE bantamweight world championship in the ONE on Prime Video 3 main event.

It’s been a contest nearly two years in the making, but the two Brazilian warriors will finally meet inside the circle with ONE gold on the line.

Coming off of his own epic world title main event, Demetrious Johnson is looking forward to seeing the two bantamweight greats throw hands in a headliner that is sure to bring fireworks. Discussing the contest with ONE Championship, ‘Mighty Mouse’ shared his excitement over the bout, which is sure to see someone hit the mat.

“I think if Fabricio Andrade gets busy moving, has good footwork, good movement, and good feints, he could really draw out some of Lineker’s big shots... But I know someone’s going to get knocked down in that fight. That’s all I can say.”

Poll : 0 votes