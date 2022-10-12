“He’s the best fighter in ONE” - Alaverdi Ramazanov understands the danger of facing Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Alaverdi Ramazanov knows that there are few men more dangerous in ONE Championship than the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

‘Babyface Killer’ is coming off his third straight Muay Thai victory inside the circle, after defeating Capitan Petchyindee at ONE 161 and avenging a loss he suffered nearly two years ago.

The split decision victory, backed by back-to-back knockouts, moved Alaverdi Ramazanov to the No. 2 spot in the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings, bringing him that much closer to a potential showdown with the reigning division champion, Nong-O.

Discussing Nong-O’s incredible combat sports career with ONE Championship, Ramazanov was nothing short of candid regarding his thoughts on the world champion’s skills:

“[Nong-O is] a dangerous opponent. I think he’s the best fighter in ONE, the best Muay Thai boxer in the world. He has a long winning streak, he’s a knockout fighter, clean striking and kicking. Nong-O is a dangerous and technical opponent.”

With 264 victories to his credit, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is one of the most accomplished Muay Thai practitioners alive. Since debuting under the ONE banner, Nong-O is yet to experience a defeat going 9-0 inside the circle, including six successful defenses of his bantamweight crown.

Watch a compilation of Nong-O's performances inside the circle below:

Alaverdi Ramazanov revels in securing long-awaited revenge against Capitan Petchyindee at ONE 161

In January 2021, Alaverdi Ramazanov suffered a second-round knockout against Capitan Petchyindee at ONE: Unbreakable. Since then, ‘Babyface Killer’ had been counting down the days and playing out a potential rematch in his head.

At ONE 161, he finally got his opportunity to right the wrongs of his past as the two fighters stepped inside the circle once again:

"[Capitan] knocked me out two years ago, and I’ve been thinking about getting a rematch since then. Thoughts of revenge have not left my mind for two years.”

This time, Ramazanov went onto score a split decision win over Capitan. The win moved Ramazanov up the rankings, but most importantly it gave ‘Babyface Killer’ peace of mind and sweet revenge:

“I was not surprised with the victory. I had played that fight repeatedly in my head a hundred times before we met in the circle last week, and I had come out the winner a hundred times. If I had to fight him a hundred more times in the circle, I would have won because I’m stronger. I’m the better fighter.”

