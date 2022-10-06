Alaverdi Ramazanov jumps two spots up the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai rankings

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov continues his climb back to owning ONE Championship gold after avenging his loss to the man responsible for taking his belt, Capitan Petchyindee, at ONE 161.

This time around, the pair competed under Muay Thai rules, with Ramazanov securing a tight split-decision win over his Thai rival. Ramazanov has now jumped from the fourth to the second spot in the top five of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai rankings. He is now the No.2 ranked fighter in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Rittewada Petchyindee and Rodlek P.K. Saenchai, who held the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, were both inactive this past weekend. Both dropped by one spot in the rankings following Alaverdi’s latest performance.

Alaverdi Ramazanov moves up to No. 2 at bantamweight (Muay Thai)

The former inaugural ONE Bantamweight kickboxing world champion is on a quest to retain gold—and he took a big step towards his goal at ONE 161. This time he's seeking champiosnip status in the promotion's Muay Thai circuit.

His most recent victory felt even sweeter as he avenged his loss to Capitan Petchyindee. In what was a close contest, it's expected that we'll see these two compete against one another for a third time in the future.

Russia's 'Babyface Killer' has been sharpening his skills in Thailand at the renowned Venum Training Camp.

The three-time IFMA Champion became a ONE Super Series World Champion by defeating Zhang Chenglong for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE: MARK OF GREATNESS in 2019.

Alaverdi Ramazanov proved he still has what it takes to be champion by derailing Capitan Petchyindee's momentum at ONE 161.

Ramazanov displayed sheer hunger against Capitan, throwing everything but the kitchen sink at him to secure the split-decision nod. Whether it's kickboxing or Muay Thai, 'Babyface Killer' can compete with some of the world's best.

For what's next, expect the 27-year-old to follow up his recent win with a match against another top name in the division.

Alaverdi Ramazanov is still young, hungry, and out to prove he's the premier Muay Thai practitioner at bantamweight. Be on the lookout for an announcement on his next bout.

